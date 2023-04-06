Annual Plan Consultation - Have Your Say

Council has signed off its Annual Plan 2023-24 Consultation Document, which is open for public consultation from today until Monday 8 May.

Speaking at this morning’s Council meeting Mayor Nadine Taylor noted the challenging economic climate.

“Like every council, we are facing much higher than normal levels of inflation, with the Consumer Price Index expected to peak at over 7% this year. Supply chain issues are driving up costs and affecting many parts of the economy, including local government,” Mayor Taylor said.

“This year’s proposed budget maintains our current levels of service across Marlborough. It also continues a significant capital expenditure programme focused on our core infrastructure needs, primarily roading, sewerage and water treatment.”

“A small number of new expenditure items have been supported by councillors, leaving an overall proposed rates increase of 7.8% for the year beginning 1 July 2023.”

“I’m very aware of the cost of living pressures on households and recognise this is a relatively high rates increase,” Mayor Taylor said.

“However I’m very pleased to say that we have been able to maintain levels of service across our amazing community facilities and services, with no reduction or cuts.”

The two biggest drivers of rates increases are the Local Government Cost Index (LGCI) and capital expenditure.

“The LGCI - which is currently running at 5.9% - includes the cost of bitumen and water pipes, which are the main goods and services that councils purchase. We’ve worked hard to address this inflationary challenge and bring down what would have been a much bigger rates increase - well above 10% - without reducing levels of service,” Mayor Taylor said.

“We have also reviewed user pays fees and reduced expenditure where possible. Fees including resource consenting, environmental health and building control are proposed to be increased. By increasing fees we are reducing the impact on ratepayers by just over $1 million. I believe that is a fairer way of spreading costs.”

“The Consultation Document outlines our key priorities for next year, which affect our rates, debt and levels of service. I encourage people to take the opportunity to read it, have their say and help us shape Marlborough’s future,” Mayor Taylor said.

The Consultation Document proposes a small number of projects for the year ahead, with the majority of these to be funded from Reserves and not rates. They include:

$26.8M for new sewerage treatment plants, pump stations, pipelines and other renewals in Blenheim, Havelock, Picton, Renwick, Seddon, Grovetown, Spring Creek and Riverlands

$15.7M for roads, footpaths, wharves and cycle ways including the Renwick Cycle Trail and streetscape improvements in Blenheim and Picton

$7.2M for drinking water improvements including new treatment plants in Blenheim, Picton, Renwick and Havelock; and a new reservoir in Picton

$5.8M for parks and reserves upgrades and renewals, including playgrounds, track improvements, street trees and the development of a new Taylor Pass reserve and dog park for Blenheim

$4.7M for flood protection and control work across the district, including the Town Branch Drain upgrade and options for flood protection for Renwick’s Lower Terrace

$3M for the senior housing development in George Street, Blenheim

$1.7M over four years for upgrades and improvements for community facilities and playgrounds in Blenheim, Renwick, Seddon, Ward, Wairau Valley and Havelock, with a rating impact of $21,440 in 2023-24

$29.4K to make the Picton to Blenheim return bus service permanent.

To find out more and have your say, go to Council’s website at www.marlborough.govt.nz or pick up a copy of the Consultation Document from Council offices and libraries in Blenheim and Picton.

Consultation closes at 5pm on Monday 8 May, with hearings scheduled for 6 to 8 June. The plan will be adopted by Council on 29 June with new rates effective from 1 July.

© Scoop Media

