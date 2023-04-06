Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

120 North Island Firefighters Compete In High Profile Firefighter-sports Event

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 2:49 pm
Press Release: United Fire Brigades' Association

Aotearoa New Zealand is protected by approximately 14,000 paid and volunteer firefighters, who do more than put out fires. Recently we have seen great coverage of their wider emergency response duties, such as rescuing people from houses, extracting flood waters from property and providing a haven for their communities.

Firefighters have expert, life-saving skills which they regularly train for and perfect, so that when the siren calls, they can confidently respond.

On Friday 14 and Saturday 15 April 2023, over 120 firefighters from around the North Island will compete as individuals and in teams against each other in the annual United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) North Island Firefighter Challenge, working their way towards the National Firefighter Challenge in May.

Competitors have trained all year, some are highly experienced, and we have some fresh faces ready to take on the personal challenge of conquering the track and their own physical and mental strength.

With a well-earned reputation, the UFBA Firefighter Challenge is adapted for New Zealand from a similar event held in the United States.

Competitors race against each other and the clock wearing full PPE and BA. They start by climbing a six-story tower carrying a 19kg flaked hose, then hoist a 20kg hose coil up 6 stories, before using a 4kg shot hammer to drive a beam 1.5 meters. Competitors then burst through saloon doors to hit a target with a charged hose, before finally dragging an 81kg mannequin 30.5m to the finish line.

The simulation is a great test of skill and fitness that demonstrates the physical demands of real-life firefighting to the public - who are encouraged to come along and support these community heroes.

Location: Aotea Square, Auckland City Date/Time: Friday 14 April from 1200hrs-1700hrs and Saturday 15 April from 0930hrs-1600hrs (approx. finish times) Prizegiving: Saturday 25 th March 2023, 1830hrs (private event)

