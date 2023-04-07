Two Apprehended Following Dangerous Driving, Palmerston North

Palmerston North Police have apprehended two youths following incidents of

dangerous driving behaviour earlier today.

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle being driven dangerously along

the Bridle Track walkway in Palmerston North just before 4pm.

Two youths were located and have been referred to youth services.

Police will continue to target those who place the public and themselves at

risk.

We ask our local communities to keep their eyes and ears open to help us

address unlawful behaviour in our district.

Information can be provided to Police by phoning 111 if it is happening now

and 105 after the fact.

If for whatever reason you do not want to speak to Police directly, you can

contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

