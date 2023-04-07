Two Apprehended Following Dangerous Driving, Palmerston North
Friday, 7 April 2023, 7:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Palmerston North Police have apprehended two youths
following incidents of
dangerous driving behaviour
earlier today.
Police received a report of a stolen
vehicle being driven dangerously along
the Bridle Track
walkway in Palmerston North just before 4pm.
Two
youths were located and have been referred to youth
services.
Police will continue to target those who
place the public and themselves at
risk.
We ask our
local communities to keep their eyes and ears open to help
us
address unlawful behaviour in our
district.
Information can be provided to Police by
phoning 111 if it is happening now
and 105 after the
fact.
If for whatever reason you do not want to speak
to Police directly, you can
contact Crime Stoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
