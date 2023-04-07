Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two Apprehended Following Dangerous Driving, Palmerston North

Friday, 7 April 2023, 7:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Palmerston North Police have apprehended two youths following incidents of
dangerous driving behaviour earlier today.

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle being driven dangerously along
the Bridle Track walkway in Palmerston North just before 4pm.

Two youths were located and have been referred to youth services.

Police will continue to target those who place the public and themselves at
risk.

We ask our local communities to keep their eyes and ears open to help us
address unlawful behaviour in our district.

Information can be provided to Police by phoning 111 if it is happening now
and 105 after the fact.

If for whatever reason you do not want to speak to Police directly, you can
contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

