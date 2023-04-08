Information Sought Following Serious Assault Linwood Avenue

April 07

Police are seeking information following an assault on Linwood Avenue, near Linwood Park this evening. Police responded to reports of an assault, which occurred between 7.30pm and 7.50pm. One person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition. A scene guard will be in place overnight as a scene examination is ongoing. Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time the person was assaulted, who may have seen something which could assist our enquiries. The investigation team understand a woman was waiting at a bus stop nearby prior to the altercation, who may have witnessed something suspicious. Police wish to speak with this woman in particular.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which may be relevant. If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230407/0351. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

