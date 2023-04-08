Police Investigating Hamilton Aggravated Robbery

Hamilton Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a superette on Hare Puke Drive, Flagstaff last night and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries.

Four offenders entered the store shortly before 9pm last and assaulted an employee, who was knocked unconscious.

The victim received medical treatment in hospital and has since been discharged. They are being supported by Police.

The offenders stole cash from the till and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before Police arrived.

The vehicle was recovered by Police in Enderley, Hamilton at about 3.30am.

Police have completed a scene examination of the superette and the vehicle and are working hard to identify and locate the offenders.

We are also appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information about this incident which may assist Police with their enquiries.

We urge anyone saw a silver Toyota Mark X in and around the Flagstaff and Enderley areas around 9pm last to share this with Police.

Information can be provided by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 230407/8461.

We understand that this is a distressing incident that will cause concern to the wider community. Police want to reassure the public that this cowardly attack on a victim offering no resistance will not be tolerated.

Police are committed to finding those responsible for the attack on an innocent man who was only trying to do his job, and holding them to account for their actions.

CCTV footage of the incident is available to media on request and will also be available on the Waikato District Police Facebook page.

