Road closure, SH1, Riverlands - Tasman



Motorists are advised to avoid SH1, Riverlands following a serious crash.

The crash, between two trucks, has caused a spillage of grapes on the road.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while the crash scene is

cleared.

Traffic management is in place.

Motorists are asked to please delay travel or expect significant delays.

No injuries were reported following the crash.

