UPDATE – Serious crash, SH1, Riverlands - Tasman
Saturday, 8 April 2023, 5:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH1, Riverlands is under stop/go traffic management,
following an earlier
serious crash.
The crash,
involving two trucks, occurred at around 3.40pm.
Traffic
is reported to be heavy in the area.
Motorists are asked
to please delay travel or expect significant
delays.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>