Police Appeal For Information Relating To Aggravated Robbery, Christchurch

Police investigating an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises in Strowan this morning would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist.

At around 10.55am a man entered the store on Normans Road with a weapon and stole cash, cigarettes and tobacco.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police would like to identify the man pictured in the CCTV images attached in relation to this incident.

We are also interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious.

Alongside the investigation into the aggravated robbery on Normans Road this morning, Police are investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at a Cashmere business on Saturday, 8 April at around 9.50pm and an aggravated robbery at a store in St Martins on Saturday, 25 March.

The investigation team is continuing to make enquiries into these incidents, including whether there is any connection with this morning’s aggravated robbery on Normans Road.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to contact Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 230409/5290.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

