Update - Serious Assault, Linwood Avenue
Sunday, 9 April 2023, 11:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The victim of an assault on Linwood Avenue on Friday
evening has now sadly died.
Our thoughts are with
their family and friends at this difficult time.
A
31-year-old man was arrested and charged with grievous
bodily harm in relation to the incident.
He first
appeared in Christchurch District Court yesterday, and was
remanded in custody.
He is next due to appear on
Tuesday 11 April.
Police anticipate further charges
are likely.
As the matter is before the Courts, Police
will not comment
further.
