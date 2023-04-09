Update - Serious Assault, Linwood Avenue

The victim of an assault on Linwood Avenue on Friday evening has now sadly died.

Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

He first appeared in Christchurch District Court yesterday, and was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear on Tuesday 11 April.

Police anticipate further charges are likely.

As the matter is before the Courts, Police will not comment further.

