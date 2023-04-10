Fire And Emergency Responds To Tornado In Auckland
Monday, 10 April 2023, 4:23 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
09 April
Fire and Emergency is responding to
multiple calls for assistance relating to a tornado reported
in Auckland tonight.
The calls include roofs lifted
off houses and fallen trees, mostly in an area from Flatbush
to Tamaki.
Fire crews are responding to calls and
Urban Search and Rescue crews are being mobilised.
As
of 9.30pm Fire and Emergency had received about 15
calls.
A further update will be provided about
10pm.
