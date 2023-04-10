Fire And Emergency Responds To Tornado In Auckland

09 April

Fire and Emergency is responding to multiple calls for assistance relating to a tornado reported in Auckland tonight.

The calls include roofs lifted off houses and fallen trees, mostly in an area from Flatbush to Tamaki.

Fire crews are responding to calls and Urban Search and Rescue crews are being mobilised.

As of 9.30pm Fire and Emergency had received about 15 calls.

A further update will be provided about 10pm.

