Auckland Tornado Update #2 From Fire And Emergency

Monday, 10 April 2023, 4:25 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

09 April

Fire and Emergency received 34 calls for assistance in the hour following a tornado which hit parts of Auckland about 9pm.

Most of the calls relate to roofs lifting or being damaged, trees blown onto houses, and trees falling on powerlines.

Fire and Emergency has not received reports of anyone trapped or injured, but Shift Manager Josh Pennefather at Fire and Emergency’s Northern Communications Centre, says Urban Search and Rescue teams are on standby in case rescues are required. "Call 111 if your safety is at risk, or your property has been damaged and you need help."

The reports of damage are all in the area from Golflands to East Tamaki, and include Tamaki Heights, Flatbush and Huntington Park.

© Scoop Media

