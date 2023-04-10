Auckland Tornado Update #2 From Fire And Emergency
Monday, 10 April 2023, 4:25 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
09 April
Fire and Emergency received 34 calls for
assistance in the hour following a tornado which hit parts
of Auckland about 9pm.
Most of the calls relate to
roofs lifting or being damaged, trees blown onto houses, and
trees falling on powerlines.
Fire and Emergency has
not received reports of anyone trapped or injured, but Shift
Manager Josh Pennefather at Fire and Emergency’s Northern
Communications Centre, says Urban Search and Rescue teams
are on standby in case rescues are required. "Call 111 if
your safety is at risk, or your property has been damaged
and you need help."
The reports of damage are all in
the area from Golflands to East Tamaki, and include Tamaki
Heights, Flatbush and Huntington
Park.
