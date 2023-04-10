Auckland Tornado Update #3 From Fire And Emergency

09 April

Firefighters are helping householders to put tarpaulins over damaged roofs and attend to other minor property damage following tonight’s tornado in Auckland.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller David McKeown said most of the damage reports were from homes in about 11 streets from Golflands to East Tamaki.

Five crews are responding to about 50 requests for assistance, with some people approaching the firefighters directly for help when they see the fire trucks in their area. Fire and Emergency has also deployed its Specialist Technical Rescue Tender, a Command Unit and an Incident Support Vehicle with salvage equipment.

None of the properties assessed so far has lost a whole roof, but many properties have lost tiles and windows or been damaged by falling trees. There have been no reports of injury.

David McKeown said anyone who still needs help dealing with damage overnight should call 111. Auckland Emergency Management has opened a Civil Defence Centre at the Howick Leisure Centre, 563 Pakuranga Rd, Howick.

© Scoop Media

