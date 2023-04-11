Serious Crash - Intersection Of SH 5 And SH 28

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near the intersection of State Highway 5 and State Highway 28 (Whites Road), in South Waikato.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to Police just after 3pm.

Initial information from the scene indicates that three people possibly have serious injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services personnel.

An update will be provided when more information is available.

