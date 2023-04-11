Serious Crash - Intersection Of SH 5 And SH 28
Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near
the intersection of State Highway 5 and State Highway 28
(Whites Road), in South Waikato.
The crash, involving
two cars, was reported to Police just after
3pm.
Initial information from the scene indicates that
three people possibly have serious
injuries.
Diversions are in place and motorists are
asked to follow the directions of emergency services
personnel.
An update will be provided when more
information is
available.
