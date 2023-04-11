Police Investigate Sudden Death, Hei Hei

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie:

Police are investigating a sudden death at a residential address on Gilberthorpes Road, Hei Hei, reported at around 12.30pm today.

At this time the death is being treated as unexplained.

The location is cordoned while Police and ESR conduct a scene examination. It's expected that cordons will be in place overnight.

Further information will be released proactively when it is available.

