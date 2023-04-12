Man Arrested Following Kidnapping In Ngāruawāhia

Waikato Police have today arrested one person in relation to an incident that occurred on Great South Road, around 8:45 pm Saturday 8 April.

Police made extensive enquiries to locate the offender.

A 28-year-old Waikato man has today been arrested on charges of Kidnapping and Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday 13 April 2023.

We continue to provide the victim with support.

As the matter is before the courts, Police have no further comment.

