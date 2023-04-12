Man Arrested Following Kidnapping In Ngāruawāhia
Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police have today arrested one person in relation
to an incident that occurred on Great South Road, around
8:45 pm Saturday 8 April.
Police made extensive
enquiries to locate the offender.
A 28-year-old
Waikato man has today been arrested on charges of Kidnapping
and Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm.
He is due to appear in Hamilton District Court
on Thursday 13 April 2023.
We continue to provide the
victim with support.
As the matter is before the
courts, Police have no further
comment.
