Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Whare Hononga, A Place For Peace And Understanding, Opens In Taranaki

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 5:58 am
Press Release: MBIE

A new whare (house) that creates a space to bring the Taranaki Cathedral community and mana whenua together and establish the Sir Paul Reeves Centre, will be officially opened with a dawn blessing in Ngāmotu New Plymouth today.

Te Whare Hononga, the House that Binds, received a $3 million Government regional development grant as part of a $20 million Taranaki Anglican Trust Board project for the historic site.

The new building includes a visitor experience with animated videos that tell the stories of the enduring impacts of colonial settlement actions. Ngāti te Whiti hapū members, traditional mana whenua of the Cathedral site, were involved in the development of the storytelling including providing character voiceovers.

Dean of the Taranaki Cathedral Jay Ruka (Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Mutunga) says Sir Paul Reeves – former Archbishop and Governor General of New Zealand was a direct descendent of Te Whiti-o-Rongomai III.

“Like Sir Paul, we believe that these stories bring questions, truths and understandings about New Zealand history, colonisation and the Land Wars that are relevant to everyone.

“This is an honest, inclusive retelling of Taranaki Cathedral’s history. We hope to foster understanding and inspire people to work towards peace and reconciliation,” he says.

Dean Ruka says today’s dawn ceremony also incorporates the blessing of a new memorial for six chiefs of Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Apikura and Ngāti Koura who are buried in the church grounds. More than 120 Ngāti Hauā representatives, including Tumuaki Hone Thompson, will travel from the Waikato to attend the ceremony, having worked with Ngāti te Whiti on a new memorial. A giant 3 metre bronze toki (adze) memorial, created by artist Rangi Kipa (Te Atiawa), the 2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate, will be unveiled.

Taranaki Cathedral, Mere Tapu (St Mary’s Church), is New Zealand's oldest stone church, built in 1846. The chiefs were killed by colonial troops in the Taranaki Wars of the 1860s and buried, unmarked and unnamed, in its grounds.

“This memorial is a tangible first step that makes our commitment to reconciliation real and meaningful. Te Ātiawa worked with Ngāti Hauā and with us for two years on this. That had never officially happened before. Honouring these rangatira together is a very significant moment,” he says.

The Government funding for the project was provided through Kānoa, its Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit. Another $2 million of the Taranaki project’s $5 million Provincial Growth Fund grant will help earthquake strengthen the Cathedral.

Kānoa’s General Manager for Regions, Kay Read is attending the dawn blessing says Te Whare Hononga is a striking example of how two communities embarked on a journey to come together to understand each other and lay down another vision for the future, through acknowledging a hurtful past.

“Its design and exterior reflect the weaving of a kete that holds precious taonga, built within a wairua of reconciliation.

“It creates the impression of strands binding together and visibly reflects this whare’s important kaupapa. This is a place to hear and share stories as part of a process of healing and learning that we can all be a part of in Aotearoa New Zealand,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MBIE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>
Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>

Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 