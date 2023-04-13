Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairoa Iwi Harvesting First Fruits Of Horticulture Venture — And Giving It Away

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Tatau Tatau o Te Wairoa

Rangatahi cadets have began harvesting the first apple crop from a Māori joint venture orchard in Wairoa today — and the first fruits will go to the community Pātaka, a distribution hub set up to support whānau after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The harvest is a special moment for the whānau of Te Wairoa. The orchard is one of the first commercial ventures established by Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa (the Post-Settlement Governance Entity for Te Rohe o Te Wairoa) in conjunction with Ohuia Maori Incorporation, to literally bear fruit.

Rather than selling this first crop, Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa will be giving the fruit away through the Pātaka — helping to respond to community need for fresh produce following the cyclone.

The harvest comes as the rohe continues its massive clean-up and recovery efforts after Cyclone Gabrielle left 30% of their homes yellow-stickered, and 150 households displaced. Many whānau, including kaumatua and young children, are continuing to live in make-shift accommodation, on marae or with friends, and family. Some have been returning to their homes despite health and safety risks.

While much of the focus in the rohe remains on immediate recovery needs and getting whānau into permanent homes, Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Chair Leon Symes says the horticulture venture is an important part of the long term regeneration of Te Wairoa.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa has seen and seized the opportunity to create a new horticulture industry for Te Wairoa — bolstering economic development in the rohe and creating new opportunities for whānau with putea from their Te Tiriti settlement.

“Our horticulture venture is about creating a return on the investment economically, as well as through the care of our whenua and opportunities for training and jobs for our whānau. We can see huge potential in horticulture in our rohe and this first crop is just the start. This is exciting new potential bearing fruit for our whānau,” Leon Symes said.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa has so far planted 18ha of Māori owned land that was previously used for sheep and beef farming, in a joint venture with the land owners Ohuia Incorporation.

Since the first planting of 10ha of Envy apples in 2021, the orchard has provided jobs and horticulture training for about 16 rangatahi cadets — many of whom will be involved in the first picking. An additional 8ha was planted last year, and will be ready for harvesting in 2024.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa will continue to look for opportunities to plant on Māori-owned land as part of its long term vision to support the economic growth and social wellbeing of the region.

Unlike much of the whenua and whare of Wairoa, the orchard and its crops were undamaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Alongside its horticulture investments, Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa is planning significant commercial investments in housing development for the rohe. Even before Cyclone Gabrielle Wairoa had an escalating housing crisis which was holding back prospects for growth and affecting the health and wellbeing of whānau. Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa has plans too build 500 new homes over the next 10 years (also providing trade training and jobs) and is seeking government support to speed up the programme to meet the immediate needs of whānau displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle and enable an iwi managed retreat from flood prone areas.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tatau Tatau o Te Wairoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>
Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>

Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 