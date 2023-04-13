Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Mayor’s Comment On Three Waters Changes

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Mayor Nadine Taylor said the changes announced today by Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty are only a minor improvement on the previous proposal and they did not solve any of the key issues around the reform programme.

“Marlborough’s voice will be greater with a three-council Top of the South entity than it would have been with the mega-Entity C stretching all the way up the North Island’s East Coast.”

“However this latest proposal is not set in stone. The Three Waters reforms will be a political football in the run-up to the elections in October.”

“Which means the uncertainty will continue for a while yet, unfortunately.”

“Ironically the Government has labelled the new project “the Affordable Water Reforms” but it’s likely that the cost of running 10 smaller entities spread across smaller population bases will be higher than the four mega entities. Perhaps that is the price we will have to pay for a greater level of local control.”

“I’m disappointed the Government has not taken the opportunity to review the decision to use the Ngai Tahu takiwa boundary in its proposals, meaning South Marlborough’s water assets will still be split from the rest of Marlborough.”

“We have consistently said the boundary of the water entities should reflect council boundaries.”

“Marlborough ratepayers have invested heavily in our water infrastructure, particularly in recent years, and our communities feel a very strong sense of ownership of those assets.”

Mayor Taylor said she would be discussing the latest proposal with the rest of the Council. She would also be talking to Nelson Mayor Nick Smith and Tasman Mayor Tim King.

Marlborough is a member of the Communities 4 Local Democracy and has been a strong opponent of the Three Waters proposals.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>
Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>

Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 