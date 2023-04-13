Marlborough Mayor’s Comment On Three Waters Changes

Mayor Nadine Taylor said the changes announced today by Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty are only a minor improvement on the previous proposal and they did not solve any of the key issues around the reform programme.

“Marlborough’s voice will be greater with a three-council Top of the South entity than it would have been with the mega-Entity C stretching all the way up the North Island’s East Coast.”

“However this latest proposal is not set in stone. The Three Waters reforms will be a political football in the run-up to the elections in October.”

“Which means the uncertainty will continue for a while yet, unfortunately.”

“Ironically the Government has labelled the new project “the Affordable Water Reforms” but it’s likely that the cost of running 10 smaller entities spread across smaller population bases will be higher than the four mega entities. Perhaps that is the price we will have to pay for a greater level of local control.”

“I’m disappointed the Government has not taken the opportunity to review the decision to use the Ngai Tahu takiwa boundary in its proposals, meaning South Marlborough’s water assets will still be split from the rest of Marlborough.”

“We have consistently said the boundary of the water entities should reflect council boundaries.”

“Marlborough ratepayers have invested heavily in our water infrastructure, particularly in recent years, and our communities feel a very strong sense of ownership of those assets.”

Mayor Taylor said she would be discussing the latest proposal with the rest of the Council. She would also be talking to Nelson Mayor Nick Smith and Tasman Mayor Tim King.

Marlborough is a member of the Communities 4 Local Democracy and has been a strong opponent of the Three Waters proposals.

