Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Settled Weekend On The Horizon

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 1:40 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 13 - Sunday 16 April
 

While the beginning of the school holidays started off wet - and in some places a bit wild - MetService is forecasting a settled weekend ahead.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor explains, “A region of high pressure builds to the south-east of Aotearoa New Zealand over the next couple of days, bringing a drier northeasterly wind across the country – a real change to the unstable northwesterly flow that has definitely made its presence felt this week.”

“Ahead of the settled weather however, thunderstorms will continue over the upper North Island today (Thursday), with the last of that system lingering about the Coromandel until midday Friday. Western areas of both the North and South Island will dry out by Friday night, but the east and north of the North Island should still expect showers on Saturday, although these will also ease through the day.” O’Connor adds.

While the northeasterly will not be very noticeable for most of the country, high winds are expected around the edges, with both the Far North and southern Fiordland in line for a decent breeze.

Peeking ahead to early next week, MetService forecasts a return to a northwesterly flow, this time with a flash of warmth, particularly for the lower South Island: residents of Otago and Southland may see daytime highs of 21 degrees, almost 6 degrees above average for this time of year – no doubt welcome news for the second week of the school holidays.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>
Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>

Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 