Putting The Brakes On Anti-social Behaviour In Southern Auckland Communities

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 2:45 pm
Information from the public is continuing to assist Police in holding people to account for anti-social driving behaviour across southern Auckland communities.

Inspector Joe Hunter, Counties Manukau South Area Commander, says over Easter Police responded to reports of two vehicles driving dangerously on Karioitahi Beach.

“It’s important to point out that Karioitahi Beach is a designated road, and so the normal road rules apply.

“The motorists’ behaviour was of particular concern to Police given the beach was very busy at the time with families enjoying their long weekend.”

The vehicles concerned were quickly identified by Police and as a result both were impounded for sustained loss of traction.

This follows other incidents of poor or illegal driving being reported across Counties Manukau South in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old man was arrested in Karaka after Police responded to a vehicle doing burnouts on Capirana Drive.

Inspector Hunter says the man fled from Police on foot when staff arrived in the area.

“The man was eventually taken into custody after allegedly kicking and spitting at staff.

“He has not only had his vehicle impounded, but also faces charges including sustained loss of traction and assaults Police.”

Inspector Hunter says further south, Police located a dirt bike involved in anti-social behaviour around Pukekohe’s central business district last month.

“This bike had been creating a number of issues for businesses and the public. Thanks to incident reports and CCTV footage we were able to locate the bike of interest and impound it.”

In all of these incidents information from the public has assisted Police. This information has also greatly assisted Police in the past in holding people to account for illegal dirt bike riding.

“Police know how this illegal riding affects our communities when this happens and we continue to ask them to report incidents as they occur,” says Inspector Hunter.

“Assistance from the community helps Police in achieving positive outcomes for our investigations, including information like addresses these riders are travelling from or frequenting.”

HOW YOU CAN REPORT:

  • Contact Police by calling our 105 phone service
  • Report matters online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
  • Make a report through Community Roadwatch on the Police website
  • Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



