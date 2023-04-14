Two Charged Following Driving Related Incidents, Otago

A vehicle driving in an unsafe manner was identified and stopped by Police on Bruce Street, Dunedin around 4.10pm on Thursday.

The driver underwent an excess breath alcohol test and returned a reading of over 1,400 micrograms - almost six times the 250 microgram limit for drivers over 20-years-old.

The 54-Year-old woman is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on 28 April.

Last week, an 18-year-old man was charged for another driving related incident.

At around 11pm on Thursday 6 April, Police sighted a vehicle driving dangerously on Brockville Road.

Staff pursued the vehicle for a short time before abandoning the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Subsequent enquiries led Police to identifying and locating the driver on Thursday 13 April.

The man is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on 18 April 2023 on charges relating to failing to stop and driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner.

Police take fleeing driver incidents very seriously. In the event we do not pursue at the time due to safety concerns, we make extensive follow-up enquiries to hold those responsible to account.

We are committed to keeping our community safe and we will not tolerate dangerous behaviour on our roads.

“There’s just no reasonable excuse for speeding. We see the unnecessary harm on our roads as a result of excessive speed and decisions like driving while intoxicated every day. Police are committed to making Aotearoa New Zealand’s roads safer, but we need everyone to play their part in reducing the number of deaths and serious injuries.

“We want you to get to your destination - so slow down, drive to the speed limit and drive to the conditions.

“You can expect to see Police out on the roads anytime, anywhere.”

Otago Police are urging motorists to make a conscious decision to not get behind the wheel after drinking.

If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks, then make sure you have a plan to get home or a sober driver to assist.

This is a reminder that we all have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking, speeding or reckless driving are unnecessary risks not worth taking.

If you see any unsafe driving behaviour on the roads, please report it to Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

