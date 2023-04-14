Update: Serious Crash, South Taranaki

Police can now confirm one person has died following an earlier serious crash in Normanby today.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Mawhitiwhiti Road about 10.40am.

One person died at the scene.

Diversions remain in place at Katene Road and Gore Street.

Motorists are thanked for their patience and understanding.

