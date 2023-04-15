Arrest Following Investigation Into Aggravated Robberies

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, after Police executed a search warrant at a residential address in James Drive, Woodend on Friday 14 April.

It's alleged that the man has been involved in multiple aggravated robberies in the Canterbury area in the past three weeks. The man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today (15 April).

Police wish to thank everyone who offered information that assisted the investigation. We hope that this arrest will provide some reassurance to the small business community, who have been understandably traumatised by the recent robberies.

