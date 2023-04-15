Arrest Following Investigation Into Aggravated Robberies
Saturday, 15 April 2023, 12:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with
aggravated robbery, after Police executed a search warrant
at a residential address in James Drive, Woodend on Friday
14 April.
It's alleged that the man has been involved in
multiple aggravated robberies in the Canterbury area in the
past three weeks. The man is due to appear in Christchurch
District Court today (15 April).
Police wish to thank
everyone who offered information that assisted the
investigation. We hope that this arrest will provide some
reassurance to the small business community, who have been
understandably traumatised by the recent
robberies.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>