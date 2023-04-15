Youth Arrested In Relation To Taumaranui Ram-raid

A youth appeared in Taumaranui Youth Court yesterday facing burglary charges, following Police enquiries into a recent ram-raid style burglary.

At around 4am on Thursday 13 April Police responded to a report of a burglary of a business on Hakiaha Street, Taumarunui in which a vehicle was used to gain entry to the premises.

The vehicle was located abandoned a short time later and a youth was arrested and charged yesterday (14 April).

Police have not ruled out further arrests.

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact us via our 105-phone service or made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update my Report’ and referencing file number 230413/9861.

