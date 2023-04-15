Youth Arrested In Relation To Taumaranui Ram-raid
Saturday, 15 April 2023, 12:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A youth appeared in Taumaranui Youth Court yesterday facing
burglary charges, following Police enquiries into a recent
ram-raid style burglary.
At around 4am on Thursday 13
April Police responded to a report of a burglary of a
business on Hakiaha Street, Taumarunui in which a vehicle
was used to gain entry to the premises.
The vehicle was
located abandoned a short time later and a youth was
arrested and charged yesterday (14 April).
Police have not
ruled out further arrests.
Police enquiries are ongoing
and anyone who has information that could assist with
enquiries is asked to contact us via our 105-phone service
or made online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using
‘Update my Report’ and referencing file number
230413/9861.
