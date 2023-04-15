Four People Arrested After Illegal Street Racing, Hamilton

Inspector Will Loughrin:

Police have arrested four people following anti-social behaviour and illegal street racing in Hamilton overnight.

About 12.50am, Police were called to Pardoa Boulevard, Chartwell after reports of vehicles driving dangerously, multiple vehicles doing burnouts, people partaking in anti-social behaviour and a person firing a paintball gun at a CCTV camera.

Police deployed immediately following this information however, the group fled the scene prior to Police arrival.

A short time later at a second location near Collins Road and Ohaupo Road, a man was assaulted and left with injuries after confronting this group about their disorderly behaviour. The group then stole his vehicle.

Upon Police arrival at this second location, four people were arrested for disorderly behaviour and a significant amount of Police resources were deployed into the area to deal with the criminal and anti-social behaviour committed by those that engage in illegal street racing.

Others involved then fled to Airport Road where further Police tactics were again used. Police were able to disperse the group without further issue.

The remaining few went to Te Rapa Road where they were blocking the road with their vehicles and again, city cameras were shot at with a paintball gun.

Overall, four arrests were made, 37 infringements were issued, and one vehicle was impounded.

Police take a zero-tolerance approach and are working hard to ensure those involved in any criminal offending overnight are held accountable.

“As part of Operation Shadow, Waikato Police will continue to disrupt illegal and anti-social road behaviour. We want to reassure the community that this behaviour will not be tolerated,” says Inspector Loughrin.

Investigations into the assault on Collins Road and Ohaupo Road are ongoing, and we urge anyone with information to contact Police referencing file number 230415/6650.

Our communities can help us crack down on crime by reporting incidents - where there is criminal or anti-social behaviour occurring right now, call 111.

Other information can be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

