Serious Crash, Matamata - Waikato

Emergency services are currently responding to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 29, Matamata.

The crash was reported about 1.05pm.

Initial indications suggest two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place on Hinuera Road and Hopkins Road.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

