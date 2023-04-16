Raumanga Homicide Investigation: Request For Footage

Officers investigating the homicide the Raumanga last night are appealing for any images or videos which may assist our enquiries.

If you were in the area of the Gull service station at around 9.30pm last night and have photos or videos which may be relevant, please upload them here: https://rusty-red.nc3.govt.nz/ [1]

