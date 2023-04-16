Road Closure Following Spill - SH1, Brydone
Sunday, 16 April 2023, 10:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently in attendance on SH1
near Nicholson Road, Brydone, Southland, after milk has
spilled from a tanker.
The road is expected to remain
closed for some time while cleanup occurs.
Motorists
are asked to avoid the
area.
