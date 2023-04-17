Serious Crash SH1 Rangariri - Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on SH 1 at Rangariri.

The head-on crash between two cars has closed the Waikato Expressway in both directions and diversions have been put in place at Rangariri and Glen Murray.

The road is expected to be closed for some hours and motorists are warned to expect delays.

