Fatal Crash - Waikato Expressway

Two people have died following a crash on the Waikato Expressway this morning.

Two cars collided on the Expressway just after 4am.

Sadly the drivers of both cars died at the scene.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way, however it does appear that one of the cars was travelling the wrong way.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours and diversions are in place.

© Scoop Media

