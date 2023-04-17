Reminder To Keep Firearms Secure

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson:

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police want to remind firearm owners to take preventative security measures after two burglaries of firearms in the past week.

Police received a report mid-morning last Monday (10 April) of items being stolen from an Edgecumbe property, which included a gun safe.

Nearby CCTV footage is being explored and further enquiries are ongoing.

Two days later, on Wednesday 12 April, Police received a report of a burglary from a Ruatoki property of a number of firearms, along with other items.

Forensic enquiries in relation to that burglary are under way.

Police want to reiterate the importance of firearm safety and security.

Firearms must be safely secured and have adequate security measures such as secure gun safes and security cameras.

We urge neighbours to watch out for each other and report any suspicious behaviour, especially those in rural areas.

Any report of firearms being stolen is of utmost significance to Police and is given priority.

Anyone with information regarding burglary of firearms is urged to contact Police on 111 if it is occurring now, or 105 after the fact.

Other information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

