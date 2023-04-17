Arrests And Charges Following Transport Disruption, Terrace Tunnel

Police are concerned that protestors choosing to block roads run a real risk of being seriously injured. Protestors also pose a serious threat to public safety, as traffic is forced to take evasive action to avoid collision and emergency services may be prohibited from attending emergencies.

Due to the seriousness of these risks, any protestors impeding traffic can expect that they will be arrested and charged with endangering transport.

Four people were arrested this morning on State Highway 1 near the Terrace Tunnel, after entering the roadway shortly before 8am. Police responded, the incident was resolved, and the road was re-opened by 9am.

A 64-year-old woman, a 63-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman are due to appear in Wellington District Court today, facing charges of endangering transport. Under Section 270 of the Crimes Act 1961, this offending carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

Police recognise the right to peaceful protest, and we also recognise the public has a right to go about their lawful business. We urge protesters to consider their safety and the safety of others when planning their peaceful protest.

