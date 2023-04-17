Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Continue To Investigate Homicide In Raumanga, Further Appeal

Monday, 17 April 2023, 6:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The homicide investigation underway in Raumanga is continuing to make progress, after a man died on Saturday night.

Police are continuing to urge those in the community with information or footage to come forward and assist the investigation.

Northland District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie says the investigation team are working hard to piece together the facts of what lead to the man’s death.

We have established the deceased has been seriously assaulted and that the people involved in the assault have also been struck with a vehicle.

“There are a number of aspects we are not in a position to comment on publicly in our investigation, however we do not believe this incident is gang-related.

“We are following positive lines of enquiry and are committed to holding those responsible to account.”

Detective Inspector Begbie says at the centre of this investigation is a man who has lost his life.

“His family are understandably devastated by what has occurred. At this stage, Police are not in a position to name the victim but we will look to do so in due course.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information to please get in touch. We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who has footage of this incident, but ask that this is not distributed on social media.

Detective Inspector Begbie says it is imperative this footage is sent directly to Police as any dissemination of the footage on social media may impact the Police investigation.

“We ask you do not share this footage online and instead upload it to the dedicated portal.”

Any relevant footage or images can be uploaded here - https://rusty-red.nc3.govt.nz/.

Police also continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area of the Gull service station at around 9.30pm on Saturday evening who have not yet spoken to Police to please get in touch.

You can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 


Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>


Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 