Police Continue To Investigate Homicide In Raumanga, Further Appeal

The homicide investigation underway in Raumanga is continuing to make progress, after a man died on Saturday night.

Police are continuing to urge those in the community with information or footage to come forward and assist the investigation.

Northland District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie says the investigation team are working hard to piece together the facts of what lead to the man’s death.

We have established the deceased has been seriously assaulted and that the people involved in the assault have also been struck with a vehicle.

“There are a number of aspects we are not in a position to comment on publicly in our investigation, however we do not believe this incident is gang-related.

“We are following positive lines of enquiry and are committed to holding those responsible to account.”

Detective Inspector Begbie says at the centre of this investigation is a man who has lost his life.

“His family are understandably devastated by what has occurred. At this stage, Police are not in a position to name the victim but we will look to do so in due course.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information to please get in touch. We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who has footage of this incident, but ask that this is not distributed on social media.

Detective Inspector Begbie says it is imperative this footage is sent directly to Police as any dissemination of the footage on social media may impact the Police investigation.

“We ask you do not share this footage online and instead upload it to the dedicated portal.”

Any relevant footage or images can be uploaded here - https://rusty-red.nc3.govt.nz/.

Police also continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area of the Gull service station at around 9.30pm on Saturday evening who have not yet spoken to Police to please get in touch.

You can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

