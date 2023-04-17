Aoraki/Mt Cook Highway Closed Serious Crash – Delay Your Journey
Monday, 17 April 2023, 6:30 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency
Drivers heading to or from Aoraki/ Mt Cook this evening
on SH80, alongside Lake Pukaki, are advised to delay travel
until the highway reopens.
There was a serious two-car
crash just north of the intersection with SH8 mid-afternoon,
near the southern end of the lake. Police have closed the
highway. There is no other road into Aoraki/ Mt
Cook.
