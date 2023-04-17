Aoraki/Mt Cook Highway Closed Serious Crash – Delay Your Journey

Drivers heading to or from Aoraki/ Mt Cook this evening on SH80, alongside Lake Pukaki, are advised to delay travel until the highway reopens.

There was a serious two-car crash just north of the intersection with SH8 mid-afternoon, near the southern end of the lake. Police have closed the highway. There is no other road into Aoraki/ Mt Cook.

