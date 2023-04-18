Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Identify Remains Found On Petone Beach

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 8:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have now identified human remains found on Petone Beach in Wellington on 25 March.

DNA analysis has confirmed the remains are those of missing Petone man Fiva Pita.

Mr Pita, aged 74, had been reported missing, having last been seen by his family in the week before Christmas 2022.

Police are working to support Mr Pita’s family, who are understandably distressed by this news.

On their behalf, we request that their privacy is respected and that media not attempt to contact them.

Mr Pita’s disappearance is not believed to be suspicious and the matter will be referred to the Coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

Despite an extensive search by Police since the initial remains were discovered, further remains have not been located.

Police continue to undertake enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

If anyone has information that may assist our enquiries, including any sightings of Mr Pita around Christmas 2022, we ask that they get in touch.

Please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230325/6238.

