Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lifejacket Library Scheme Popular

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 9:46 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Organisers estimate about 300 lifejackets have been distributed to communities throughout Northland over the past several years as part of an innovative lifejacket library scheme.

By offering free access to life-saving tools, it’s an inclusive solution that can increase safety on the water for everyone.

The scheme is part of the Northland Regional Council’s ‘Nobody’s stronger than Tangaroa’ initiative which aims to address lack of skipper knowledge and responsibility, failure to wear lifejackets/compliance, speed and wake, and alcohol use on the water.

Council Chair Tui Shortland says in recent years the council has received $70,000 a year from Maritime NZ (MNZ) toward the campaign, with about $10,000 annually used to purchase lifejackets. This year a portion of the balance is being used to cover the costs of two Safety Ambassadors; Les Bore, who is based at Ahipara and Dane Karapu from Moana Futures in Whangarei.

Chair Shortland says among the ambassadors’ focus has been setting up lifejacket hubs at predominantly remote Northland communities.

"These have been in various locations including marae, schools and waka-ama clubs and at events such as Waitangi Day. It’s a fantastic scheme that opens up opportunities for those who may not have their own lifejacket and ensures our people stay safe."

Mr Karapu says it’s great to hear stories from communities about who’s using the lifejackets. "They’re well-used, and it’s cool to see kids in particular getting opportunities they might never have had before."

Chair Shortland says 200 lifejackets have been supplied by NRC from the fund money and it has also been well supported by MNZ with another 100 lifejackets from their supply.

This year about 150 lifejackets have been distributed to Horeke, Bland Bay and many schools in the Far North.

Typically, each area targeted gets about 15-20 lifejackets - worth up to $100 each - which it can then lend out to locals as it sees fit, the rationale being that the recipients know how to maximise the benefits from the scheme, whether that be lending them out for just a few hours or longer-term.

The NRC and the ambassadors are keen to continue the scheme if another funding application is successful to help deliver better safety outcomes for Northland communities.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 


Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>


Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 