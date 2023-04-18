Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellingtonians Asked For Input On 10-year Priorities For The City

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

From today (Tuesday 18 April), the public can have their say on the priorities for Wellington city over the next 10 years.

Wellington City Council will create its 2024-2034 Long-term Plan (LTP) over the next year, with extensive public input throughout the process.

The first phase includes a short online survey asking Wellingtonians to identify top priorities.

The survey asks Wellingtonians to rank priorities in five categories – Wellington’s natural environment, economy, urban form, culture, and community – and add anything they think is missing. It takes just a few minutes to complete, with feedback used to inform the strategic direction for the plan. The survey is open from Tuesday 18 April until 5pm Sunday 21 May.

There will also be a series of public workshops held around the city. Details and registration forms are on the Let’s Talk LTP page wcc.nz/ltp-2024-34.

Mayor Tory Whanau says the conversation between the Council and our community about the long-term direction of the city is starting much earlier than usual.

“It’s vital that Wellingtonians from all walks of life have ample opportunities for their views to be heard and taken into consideration. We want to hear from as many people as possible.

“We know we will need to make some hard decisions, balancing investment with affordability, while remaining focused on what is most important.

“I strongly encourage everyone to participate in this process and have their say, so we can keep working to create the city you want.”

The Council revises its 10-year Long-term Plan every three years. The upcoming 2024-34 plan will set the direction for the decade, outlining what the Council will be investing in, how much it may cost and how this will be funded.

This survey marks the first phase of an extensive period of public engagement between now and June 2024, when the Long-term Plan 2024-34 will be adopted by the Council. This will include:

· April-May 2023: Engagement on key priorities for the plan, including an online survey and series of in-person workshops open to the public.

· Mid-2023: Consultation on the review of rating policies, which will look at how the overall rates bill is divided up – that is, the proportion each property owner pays.

· Mid-2023: Levels of service workshops, where groups of Wellingtonians can provide feedback regarding community expectations about the levels of Council services provided given associated costs.

· Late 2023/ early 2024: Participatory budgeting, where residents are provided with budgetary information and options, and can have a direct say in how their rates are used to address the needs and priorities of their communities.

· Early 2024: Formal consultation, where people can provide final submissions on the draft Long-term Plan.

The survey can be completed here: bit.ly/3m76FfZ. At the end of the survey, people can sign up to receive direct email updates about the Long-term Plan and be notified when further opportunities to provide feedback open. Printed versions will also be available at libraries.

The public workshops will be held in Churton Park (27 April), Khandallah (3 May), Wellington CBD (4 May) Strathmore (9 May) and Newtown (11 May). Details and registration forms are here: wcc.nz/ltp-2024-34

More information about the development of the 2024-34 Long-term Plan is available on the Let’s Talk LTP page wcc.nz/ltp-2024-34 or https://www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/hub-page/long-term-plan-2024-34. This page will be updated throughout the planning and engagement process.

