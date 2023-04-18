Work Continues On Safe Speeds For Auckland Schools

Auckland Transport will update Councillors at the Transport and Infrastructure Committee this Thursday on progress with Katoa, Ka Ora – Auckland’s speed management plan for 2024-27.

The plan focuses on implementing safe speed limits around Auckland’s more than 500 schools as well as in communities where there is strong community support for change.

Transport and Infrastructure Committee Chairman and Albany Ward Councillor John Watson says Auckland Transport is taking a localised approach to its upcoming speed management plan and will be working with local boards to make sure community expectations are met.

“I’m sure most Aucklanders would agree that keeping our kids safe around schools is incredibly important, so the speed management plan has a real focus on the areas around schools,” Mr Watson says.

“We know parents are feeling concerned about their children’s safety as they travel to and from school, so speed management is a vital part of how we can work to keep children safe.”

Safe speeds around schools will only lead to minor travel time changes

As Councillors prepare to give feedback on the next round of safe speeds around Auckland schools, new research confirms the introduction of safe speeds near schools only leads to negligible increases in travel times.

Independent research commissioned by Auckland Transport shows that for a typical urban journey in Auckland, the introduction of safe speeds of 30km/h in neighbourhoods around schools would lead to time travel delays no more than 14 seconds for a 20 minute trip.

Auckland Transport Executive General Manager Safety Stacey van der Putten says Aucklanders are willing to accept such a change in travel times if it will help to save lives.

“The evidence is clear that safe speeds save lives and Aucklanders appreciate this, with nearly two in three willing to accept journey times up to five minutes longer if it will help keep people safe,” Ms van der Putten says.

“Not only is the approach in Katoa, Ka Ora projected to prevent deaths and serious injuries while only minimally changing journey times, it is also an affordable way to help keep Aucklanders safe with a strong benefit cost ratio.

“With other interventions to keep people safe on our roads involving more costly measures, now is the perfect time to be pursuing this low-cost, high-return approach to road safety.”

© Scoop Media

