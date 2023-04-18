Proposed Changes Around K Road To Maximise The Potential Of City Rail Link

Auckland Transport (AT) is proposing several improvements on the streets surrounding Karangahape Road.

Once City Rail Link opens, the new Karanga-a-hape Station will become a focal point for public transport, with up to 40,000 people expected to use the station each day.

As we gear up for City Rail Link, AT’s proposed improvements will complement the new station by adding more space for community and business, making the surrounding areas better for pedestrians, and enabling easy connections between walking, bus, bike, and train.

Public consultation will run until Friday 26 May 2023.

The proposal follows on from the Karangahape Road Enhancements project which was completed in 2021.

The proposed changes include significant improvements to Pitt Street and Mercury Lane, along with smaller enhancements to East Street, Cross Street, Beresford Square, and Karangahape Road itself.

Included in the proposal; a pedestrian mall on the upper section of Mercury Lane, more safe places for people to cross busy roads, linking cycleways, reallocating parking to support pick-up and drop-off spaces for the new station, new sections of bus lanes, and extending the hours of existing bus lanes.

AT has worked closely with Waitematā Local Board, City Rail Link, and Eke Panuku on the proposal, and has received letters of support from Karangahape Road Business Association, City Centre Residents Group, and Bike Auckland.

Waitematā Local Board Chair Genevieve Sage says it’s about making public transport a seamless activity to get into and out of the city centre quickly and easily.

“The changes being proposed will help make travelling by bus easier, quicker, more reliable, and create better connections between buses and trains.”

In addition to the opening of City Rail Link, a major redesign of bus services for Auckland’s Northwest is underway, including the introduction of a new frequent Western Express bus service, that will travel along Karangahape Road and Pitt Street. With an estimated 15,000-20,000 people per day using these buses.

“These changes will create almost continuous bus priority through the city centre between Lower Albert St and the motorway connection at Newton Rd, and improve the flow for Northwest buses,” she says.

Karangahape Road Business Association General Manager Jamey Holloway sees the changes as essential to maximise the positive impacts of the City Rail Link for businesses and the community.

“The Karangahape Road Business Association is very much in favour of this work taking place,

“It is essential to prepare the surrounding streets ahead of the station opening, both to reduce the likely risks that may arise from changed pedestrian and traffic usage, and to maximise the positive impacts of the station opening.”

AT’s Programme Director City Centre, Graeme Gunthorp says the changes will make accessing Karangahape Road easier for all Aucklanders,

“When the City Rail Link opens, it will be easier for people to get to and from the Karangahape neighbourhood from south, east and west Auckland,

“We’re expecting to see up to 40,000 people per day using the station which creates new challenges for moving people safely around the neighbourhood and exciting opportunities to improve what we have for everyone.”

This project is partly funded by City Centre Targeted Rate and partly funded by the Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF). CERF was announced in May 2022, to support the implementation of Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan.

To find out more details about this consultation and provide your feedback, visit https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/karangahape-station-neighbourhood-and-bus-improvements/

