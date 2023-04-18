Serious Crash - State Highway 3, Hawera - Central
Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 5:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on State
Highway 3/ Waihi Road near Ohangai Road around
4:20pm.
The Serious crash Unit has been
advised.
The Road is blocked and diversions are in
place.
Police advise motorists to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
