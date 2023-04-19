Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating Age Centre Set For Revival

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 11:14 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Meeting the needs of Hamilton’s diverse community groups and finding fit-for-purpose facilities was top of yesterday’s Community and Natural Environment Committee agenda.

In a win for the older people of Hamilton Kirikiriroa, Councillors unanimously approved the use of Hamilton City Council’s Municipal Endowment Fund (MEF)* to investigate the development of the existing Celebrating Age Centre at 30 Victoria Street.

This followed Councillors review of an extensive, independently developed report on community facilities in the central city: Celebrating Age, Norris Ward Park, and Founders Theatre.

The MEF will investigate the development of commercial and community space at the Celebrating Age site with input from existing leaseholders (Age Concern) and other stakeholders. This needs to cater for a wide range of groups and activities with a focus on the senior community, and provide at least 1000m2 of space.

Founders Theatre was also given more time.

The Theatre of the Impossible Trust (TOTI), a charitable trust aiming to restore the theatre, was granted another extension to review their proposal, to include fuller financial and stakeholder information by 19 May.

TOTI will need to undertake a comprehensive condition assessment of the theatre building, to be reviewed by independent parties. If TOTI does not provide what has been requested the building will be demolished as previously resolved by Council.

Wider community facility needs (outside of the central city) and the future development of buildings, will be explored in the Council's 2024-34 Long-Term Plan.

The background of these decisions

In early 2022, the Celebrating Age Centre was closed due to the roof, water tightness and pest issues.

In May 2022, Council resolved that staff work collaboratively with key stakeholders, including Norris Ward Park, to inform the best community facility solution.

In September 2022, Founders Theatre joined the Celebrating Age Centre and Norris Ward Park in the scope of the report.

Click here for the full report found in the Community and Natural Environment Agenda, along with the minutes 
* The MEF is used to invest in property or property development where broader economic and social benefits can be secured in support of Council’s plans, strategy, growth and liveability.

