Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

We’re Branching Out! Council Adopts New Open Spaces Strategy

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council voted unanimously to approve Papa Ahuareka o Kirikiriroa – Hamilton Open Spaces Strategy 2023–2053 at yesterday’s (18 April 2023) Community and Natural Environment Committee meeting. The strategy aims to create a well-connected network of high-quality, inclusive, safe, and fun open spaces that are a taonga (treasure) for current and future communities.

Unit Director of Parks and Recreation Maria Barrie said the strategy will provide high-level direction on how we manage and enhance our open spaces into the future.

“Hamilton has a wide range of green, blue, and grey open spaces for our communities to enjoy – from local parks and playgrounds to destinations like the Hamilton Gardens and the lake,” she said.

Council looks after about 1160ha of green open space alone, such as parks and gullies. This strategy drives Council to consider the connection between our open spaces, planning better connection between these green spaces with blue open spaces like the Waikato Awa (river) and Lake Rotoroa, as well as grey open spaces like Garden Place and Victoria on the River, streets, and cycleways to maximise the benefits for our community.

It outlines four outcome areas that identify where Council will focus its attention to achieve the vision, centred around celebrating the culture and history of areas, creating spaces that meet the diverse needs of our communities, preserving and increasing our biodiversity, and maintaining and improving the network.

Community and Natural Environment Committee Chair Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf said the Strategy will put an emphasis on creating open spaces that respond to the needs of the surrounding growing communities as well as the needs of the environment.

“The wellbeing of Hamiltonians is at the heart of everything we do,” she said. “As we introduce higher density living, creating outdoor spaces for our people that align with our Open Spaces Strategy will improve the hauora – the overall health and wellbeing – of our communities, and the health of our environment.

“Having this strategy in place will make sure we are always looking at how we can improve this, especially as our city continues to grow and diversify, our housing intensifies, and as we action our climate response.”

The Strategy will provide Council with a 30-year vision for open space provision across Hamilton Kirikiriroa. It will be reviewed every five years to provide the opportunity to adjust the focus as and when required.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 

Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 