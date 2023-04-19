Raumanga homicide: Name release, enquiries ongoing

Northland District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie:

Police are continuing to make positive progress into the homicide investigation in Raumanga, after a man died in the evening of Saturday 15 April.

Police can now formally release the name of the victim in this case.

He was 25-year-old Shayden Perkinson of Raumanga.

Our thoughts are with Mr Perkinson’s friends and whānau at this difficult time.

We are aware of speculation online regarding the circumstances of what may have occurred and who may be responsible.

We continue to ask the public to be mindful of what is being shared so as to not jeopardise the Police investigation.

At this stage, no arrests have been made, however a further update will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

Police would like to take the opportunity to thank those members of the public who have assisted us thus far with our investigation.

If you have not yet spoken to Police and you may have information or footage that will assist, please contact us directly as soon as you can.

Any relevant footage or images can be uploaded here - https://rusty-red.nc3.govt.nz/.

Additionally, you can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230416/9440.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

