Arrest Made - Cambridge Burglaries And Theft

Cambridge Sergeant Benjamin Joll:

A 33-year-old Cambridge man is before the courts on burglary and theft

charges following a series of incidents in the town.

He was arrested Thursday 13 April after local Police executed two search

warrants at two separate Cambridge addresses.

Police recovered a large amount of stolen property including a bike and other

personal items.

Pictured are some of the items that have been recovered, and we are working

to reunite them with their rightful owners.

The arrested man is due to reappear in Hamilton District Court on Monday 24

July, on three charges of burglary, four charges of theft, one charge of

possessing a cannabis plant and one charge of possessing methamphetamine

utensils.

Cambridge Police want to reassure our community that we are working hard to

hold these offenders to account, and we encourage anyone who has been the

victim of dishonesty offending to contact Police and report it as soon as

possible.

Suspicious activity can be reported to Police on 111 if it is happening now

or 105 if it after the fact.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

