Arrest Made - Cambridge Burglaries And Theft
Cambridge Sergeant Benjamin Joll:
A 33-year-old
Cambridge man is before the courts on burglary and
theft
charges following a series of incidents in the town.
He was arrested Thursday 13 April after local
Police executed two search
warrants at two separate Cambridge addresses.
Police recovered a large amount
of stolen property including a bike and other
personal items.
Pictured are some of the items that have been
recovered, and we are working
to reunite them with their rightful owners.
The arrested man is due to reappear
in Hamilton District Court on Monday 24
July, on three charges of burglary, four charges of theft, one charge of
possessing a cannabis plant and one charge of possessing methamphetamine
utensils.
Cambridge
Police want to reassure our community that we are working
hard to
hold these offenders to account, and we encourage anyone who has been the
victim of dishonesty offending to contact Police and report it as soon as
possible.
Suspicious activity can be reported to
Police on 111 if it is happening now
or 105 if it after the fact.
Alternatively, information can be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.