Appeal for information in Rangiora Homicide

19 April

Inspector Joel Syme:

Police investigating the death of a man in Rangiora are seeking sightings of a vehicle.

The man was located deceased at a Tyler Street address on Monday evening.

A vehicle, similar to the one pictured, is believed to be linked to the man’s death.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a 2000s-model white Nissan Fuga in the week leading up to Monday 17 April.

Today, [19 April] a scene examination at the Rangiora address continued.

Canterbury Police are conducting extensive enquiries to determine what led to the man’s death, including his movements and that of the Nissan in the week leading up to 17 April.

We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locate those responsible for this man’s death.

If you saw a white Nissan Fuga between Monday 10 April and Monday 17 April, or have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update Report. Please reference file number: 230415/8026

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

