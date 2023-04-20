Road Blocked By Protest Action – Adelaide Road, Basin Reserve, Wellington

Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



National: Getting Back To Farming

National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority

Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>





Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’

The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>



