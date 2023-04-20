Anzac Day Commemoration At The Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The Waitangi National Trust, in partnership with the 28 Māori Battalion Taitokerau Association (A Coy), are hosting an Anzac Day Commemoration Service at the Upper Treaty Grounds. The 28 (Māori) Battalion has a special connection with the Waitangi Treaty Grounds as the soldiers were present at the Centennial of the Treaty Signing in 1940 before going to war in Africa and Europe.

This year’s programme on 25 April begins at 4pm with poppy making for tamariki. At 5pm the Anzac Service starts with a parade up the Nias Track by the Leadership Academy of A Company, followed by He Tikanga Karakia He Tohu Whakamaharatanga / Anzac Day Commemorative Service in front of Te Whare Rūnanga. A Field of Remembrance consisting of 569 memorial crosses with the names of Māori service personnel killed in action and buried overseas was laid on 19 April and will remain in place for visitors to view post-Anzac Day.

The last surviving member of the 28 (Māori) Battalion, Tā Robert Gillies, will present to the nation the 28 (Māori) Battalion Campaign and Battle Honours Memorial flag with the Battalion’s 42 Campaign and Battles Honours at Te Rau Aroha Museum of the Price of Citizenship where it will rest as a monument to the Battalion’s fallen Hōia who never returned home.

Anzac Day allows the opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of all New Zealanders' during times of war. Men, women and children all played their part either on the front line or on the Home Front supporting those who went to war while ensuring the country, marae, and whānau were in the best shape possible. More information on the Māori Home Front can be found inside Te Rau Aroha.

Chairman of the Waitangi National Trust Pita Tipene said “We feel honoured to be able to host this special Anzac Day Commemoration with Tā Robert Gillies presenting the 28 (Māori) Battalion Campaign and Battle Honours Memorial flag. A special thanks go to 28 Māori Battalion Taitokerau Association, Te Kāpehu Whetū, The Leadership Academy of A Company and The Fields of Remembrance Trust who have all been instrumental in helping this commemoration to take place”.

The Anzac Day Service at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds is a free public event. The gates at Hobson Memorial at the Upper Treaty Grounds open at 4pm. Kai is available for purchase before and after the service.

Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou

We will remember them.

