Gas leak - Marua Road, Mt Wellington - Auckland City
Thursday, 20 April 2023, 4:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising that a section of Marua Road in Mt
Wellington is closed due to a gas leak.
Fire and
Emergency staff are at the scene, with Police assisting with
road closures.
Marua Road is currently closed between
the intersections with Lunn Ave and Harris
Road.
Diversions are in place at the intersections of
Marua and Harris Roads, Burt and Rutland Roads, and Lunn Ave
and Marua Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area if at all possible or expect some delays to their
evening commute.
Emergency services appreciate
motorists' cooperation
tonight.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>