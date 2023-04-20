Gas leak - Marua Road, Mt Wellington - Auckland City

Police are advising that a section of Marua Road in Mt Wellington is closed due to a gas leak.

Fire and Emergency staff are at the scene, with Police assisting with road closures.

Marua Road is currently closed between the intersections with Lunn Ave and Harris Road.

Diversions are in place at the intersections of Marua and Harris Roads, Burt and Rutland Roads, and Lunn Ave and Marua Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible or expect some delays to their evening commute.

Emergency services appreciate motorists' cooperation tonight.



