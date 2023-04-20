Serious crash, Whataroa - Tasman

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 6, Whataroa.

The crash was reported about 3.15pm.

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

The road will be closed for several hours while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

