Serious crash, Whataroa - Tasman
Thursday, 20 April 2023, 7:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle
crash on State Highway 6, Whataroa.
The crash was
reported about 3.15pm.
One person has been airlifted
to hospital in a serious condition.
The road will be
closed for several hours while emergency services work at
the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
