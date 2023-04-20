Mayor’s Response To University Of Otago Announcement

Dunedin (Thursday, 20 April 2023) – Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says the city will do what it can to support those affected by today’s announcement from the University of Otago.

“The University is at the heart of our city, and the town-gown link is one of the things that makes Dunedin unique.

However, there comes a time when difficult decisions have to be made and I truly feel for those decision-makers and everyone affected.”

“The University is best placed to decide how to do that, but It is important that the University positions itself for success, now and into the future.”

The city will do whatever we can to support everyone concerned as they work through the process.

