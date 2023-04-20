Mayor’s Response To University Of Otago Announcement
Thursday, 20 April 2023, 7:28 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council
Dunedin (Thursday, 20 April 2023) –
Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says the city will do what it
can to support those affected by today’s announcement from
the University of Otago.
“The University is at the
heart of our city, and the town-gown link is one of the
things that makes Dunedin unique.
However, there comes
a time when difficult decisions have to be made and I truly
feel for those decision-makers and everyone
affected.”
“The University is best placed to
decide how to do that, but It is important that the
University positions itself for success, now and into the
future.”
The city will do whatever we can to support
everyone concerned as they work through the
process.
© Scoop Media
